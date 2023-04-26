Local students donate to Animal Samaritans during visit KESQ News Channel 3 for a tour

Some students from Oasis Elementary School paid a visit to KESQ while learning the importance of community involvement.

Mrs. Kay's third-grade class took a tour of our newsroom and while here, they also presented Animal Samaritans with a donation.

For the last few months, the students have been collecting food and other items to donate to the organization.

The kids met several animals and Animal Samaritan volunteers.

To learn more about Animal Samaritans and to donate to the non-profit, visit: https://animalsamaritans.org/

Animal Samaritans was founded in 1978, and is a leading 501(c)(3) no-kill animal shelter, full-service veterinary clinic, and comprehensive outreach animal welfare organization committed to “Improving the Lives of Animals and People.”

Animal Samaritans relies on foundation grants and the generosity of individual and corporate donors to protect and save abused and abandoned animals; educate students and the public about the importance of humane treatment of animals through our Humane Education Program; provide Animal Assisted Therapy to patients in hospitals, residents in assisted living facilities and nursing homes, as well as the disabled; offer financial assistance programs for pet owners on a limited income, discounts to our active and retired military, and low-cost high-quality veterinary care for all pet owners