Palm Springs to open overnight shelter for homeless during summer months

The Palm Springs City Council passed an amended agreement Thursday night, allowing overnight shelter for the homeless during the hot summer months.

It’s in partnership with Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

“The truth is, it just becomes deadly for homeless people. If they're under a bridge, that's it's no relief from the heat constant and relentless," said Sam Hollenbeck, CEO of Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

The desert heat can be felt everywhere, especially during the summer months. Hollenbeck says it’s important that the homeless have somewhere to go.

“We've done the warm weather shelter in the summer for the last two summers and we've had 30 beds that have been available. And we know that we've basically used every one of them each night. So there is a need out there for sure," he explained.

According to Palm Springs Police, they’ve identified 418 homeless individuals throughout the city as of March.

Martha’s Village and Kitchen operates as one of the only homeless shelters in Palm Springs.

The overnight shelter will be at the Palm Springs Access Center on El Cielo. It will operate starting June 1st through September 30th with at least 30 open beds.

“It'll open up at 4:30pm each day and they will be exited at 8am each day. We will provide hygiene kits, we will provide case management services if they so choose to take part in that. And we'll also transport them to lunches each day if they if they want to get a ride to wherever lunch is being served on city," Hollenbeck said.

With the Palm Springs Navigation Center still in the works, Hollenbeck tells us it’s necessary to have place where the homeless can beat the heat but also have a safe place to stay at night.

“They know that they're going to be around people that are in the same situation they are. And that they're going to be around us, who will take care of them for the night and get a good night's sleep.”

The city also voted to extend their partnership with Martha’s Village and Kitchen for another 2 years.