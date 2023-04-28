Foreign companies in China face growing scrutiny, pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Foreign companies are under growing pressure in China from anti-corruption, security and other investigations as President Xi Jinping’s government tightens control over business. That is clashing with efforts to lure back investors after the end of anti-virus controls. This week, Bain & Co. said police questioned staff in its Shanghai office but gave no details of what they were looking for. Last month, the corporate due diligence firm Mintz Group said its Beijing office was raided by police who detained five employees. Also last month, an employee of a Japanese drug maker was detained on spying charges and the government announced a security review of memory chip maker Micron Inc.

