Gay man attacked during Palm Springs dating app hookup

A gay man who visited Palm Springs is speaking out after being brutally attacked by someone he met on a dating app.

Rand Snell, from St. Petersburg, Florida, was drugged and assaulted at his hotel by a man he met on a dating app in January.

"We kind of started making out and then that didn't go on for very long. And he kind of turned me away from him. And I felt something, I felt the rush of drugs went into me from behind," Snell said.

Snell said he had been drugged with methamphetamines. Going out of consciousness for several hours, he was raped, burned, beaten, bitten and kicked. The attacker sent Snell to the hospital and traumatized him both physically and emotionally.

"It only took a couple of minutes for me to lose control for them to drug me. And then after that, I really had no control. It's been the most horrific experience in my life," said Snell.

The attacker is still at large, and Snell said the investigation seems to have stalled. Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) said "investigators are working closely with Snell to identify and prosecute the suspect."

Snell hopes that by sharing his story, he can prevent others from going through the same experience. "Looking back on it, you know, I just should have been more careful in that moment of loneliness. I should have asked more questions. I hope other people are more careful than I was."