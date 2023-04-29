Uzbekistan votes on changes that extend president’s tenure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Voters in Uzebekistan are casting ballots in a referendum on a revised constitution that promises human rights reforms. But the reforms being voted on Sunday also would allow the country’s president to stay in office until 2040. Approval appears certain. Backers have conducted an array of promotional events featuring local celebrities. And elections in Uzbekistan are widely regarded as noncompetitive. The proposed changes include lengthening the presidential term from five to seven years while retaining the existing two-term limit. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is in his second term. But the change in term length would allow him to run twice more after his current tenure ends in 2026.

