Local Jewish organizations celebrate the creation of the State of Israel

Israel 75 YOM HA’ATZMAUT is the State of Israel independence day says a Board Member of the Jewish Federation of the Desert.

Nearly 40 booths showcasing all of the synagogues, temples, and organizations in the community all to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Israel at the Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage.

There were Kosher meals prepared by a local vendor.

Music was played throughout the day.

As part of a new initiative between The Jewish Agency, the IDF, and the Israeli Ministry of Defense, 2 combat soldiers from Israel visited the Jewish Federation of the Desert. "So we are here on a delegation with the Jewish Agency and with the IDF to strengthen the bonds between the Jewish communities, in Palm Springs, California, and with Israel and all the Jewish Agency and the IDF," says Boaz Aranya, and Executive Commander.

"We met several families, but really good time with them with Shabbat, Rabbi family, we went to the synagogue and visited all the families here at the Jewish families," says Adam Livnat, a Platoon Commander. "Most of the families went to high school. And they're amazing people, amazing community, really loving each other take care of each other and reviving the Jewish traditions. And it's amazing to see it from Israel. It's amazing."