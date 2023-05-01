Skip to Content
57-year-old drowns in a pool in Palm Springs

A 57-year-old was pronounced dead by authorities after drowning in a pool in Palm Springs late Monday morning.

The incident was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of Paseo De Anza, which is located between E Racquet Club Road and E Via Escuela.

A spokesperson for the Palm Springs Police Department confirmed that there is no evidence of foul play.

The person's identity will not be released until next of kin is notified. Police confirmed the person was a 57-year-old Palm Springs resident.

