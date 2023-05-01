CIF-SS baseball, softball brackets released
The playoffs are here!
CIF-SS released the brackets for baseball and softball.
BASEBALL
TUESDAY 5/2 - Wild card games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed
- D7: Coachella Valley at Desert Chapel
- D7: Santa Rosa Academy at Palm Valley
- D7: DCA at Artesia
WEDNESDAY 5/3 - Wild card games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed
- D6: Costa Mesa at Desert Mirage
- D6: Rancho Verde at Xavier Prep
- D6: Indio at AB Miller
THURSDAY 5/4 - First round games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed
- D3: Segerstrom at Palm Desert
- D5: Carter at Shadow Hills
SOFTBALL
TUESDAY 5/2 - Wild card games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed
- D5: Ontario Christian at Shadow Hills
- D5: Twentynine Palms at San Jacinto Valley
THURSDAY 5/4 - First round games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed
- D3: Etiwanda at La Quinta
- D4: Martin Luther King at Coachella Valley
- D4: Palm Desert at Summit
- D4: Hillcrest at Indio
- D7: Desert Christian Academy at Ontario
