today at 2:46 PM
Published 1:53 PM

CIF-SS baseball, softball brackets released

KESQ

The playoffs are here!

CIF-SS released the brackets for baseball and softball.

BASEBALL

TUESDAY 5/2 - Wild card games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed

  • D7: Coachella Valley at Desert Chapel
  • D7: Santa Rosa Academy at Palm Valley
  • D7: DCA at Artesia

WEDNESDAY 5/3 - Wild card games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed

  • D6: Costa Mesa at Desert Mirage
  • D6: Rancho Verde at Xavier Prep
  • D6: Indio at AB Miller

THURSDAY 5/4 - First round games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed

  • D3: Segerstrom at Palm Desert
  • D5: Carter at Shadow Hills

SOFTBALL

TUESDAY 5/2 - Wild card games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed

  • D5: Ontario Christian at Shadow Hills
  • D5: Twentynine Palms at San Jacinto Valley

THURSDAY 5/4 - First round games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed

  • D3: Etiwanda at La Quinta
  • D4: Martin Luther King at Coachella Valley
  • D4: Palm Desert at Summit
  • D4: Hillcrest at Indio
  • D7: Desert Christian Academy at Ontario

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

