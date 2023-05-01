CIF-SS baseball, softball brackets released

The playoffs are here!

CIF-SS released the brackets for baseball and softball.

BASEBALL

TUESDAY 5/2 - Wild card games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed

D7: Coachella Valley at Desert Chapel

D7: Santa Rosa Academy at Palm Valley

D7: DCA at Artesia

WEDNESDAY 5/3 - Wild card games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed

D6: Costa Mesa at Desert Mirage

D6: Rancho Verde at Xavier Prep

D6: Indio at AB Miller

THURSDAY 5/4 - First round games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed

D3: Segerstrom at Palm Desert

D5: Carter at Shadow Hills

SOFTBALL

TUESDAY 5/2 - Wild card games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed

D5: Ontario Christian at Shadow Hills

D5: Twentynine Palms at San Jacinto Valley

THURSDAY 5/4 - First round games scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted or changed

D3: Etiwanda at La Quinta

D4: Martin Luther King at Coachella Valley

D4: Palm Desert at Summit

D4: Hillcrest at Indio

D7: Desert Christian Academy at Ontario

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.