Father of nine accused of orchestrating shooting ambush by White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH, Maryland (WBAL) — A father of nine is accused of orchestrating a violent ambush along a busy stretch of road near White Marsh Mall.

Baltimore County Police said it all started April 10. Michael Carthen, 52, was shopping at a Wal-Mart when he thought he spotted people associated with someone who shot his 17-year-old son back in February outside their Baltimore City home. His son is also a co-defendant in this case.

Court records revealed that the father-son duo followed the victims as they drove away from the store. According to investigators, Carthen pulled alongside the victim’s car on White Marsh Boulevard between Bel Air Road and Perry Hall Boulevard. Shots fired from their car hit the victim in the face, causing permanent disfigurement.

Det. Trae Corbin said the victim then sought help at a nearby Olive Garden.

“We just believe the victim saw the nearest establishment and ran there to seek help,” Corbin said.

Testimony at Carthen’s bail review revealed he has a long and violent criminal history in several states. Previous charges include armed robbery, involuntary manslaughter, drug possession and assault.

According to further testimony, Carthen works as a barber. His public defender told district court judge Norman Stone that Carthen is a devoted father and grandfather and volunteers at his church. The defender said the criminal history is old and Carthen has been reformed.

The judge believes the father is saying this is all his fault to protect his son.

Prosecutors asked the judge to deny bail, saying Carthen is a clear threat to public safety. The judge agreed, declaring that the case involves serious public safety ramifications, and bail was denied.

