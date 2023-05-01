Journalist Hernán Quintas rejoins Telemundo 15 Palm Springs as main anchor

Viewers of Telemundo 15 will see a new addition to the news team, but the face is a familiar one.

Journalist Hernán Quintas returns to the newscasts as the main anchor for the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on KUNA TV, the local Palm Springs market area Telemundo affiliate.

Quintas previously reported throughout the Coachella Valley for Telemundo 15 from January 2011-April 2014.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to once again report the news of the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities. It’s truly an honor to be able to represent and be of service to our growing community.” Hernán Quintas

“We are so excited to be bringing Hernán back into our newsroom in this new, greater role”, said Jerry Upham, General Manager of the Gulf California Broadcast Company. “His professionalism, reputation, and ties to the local community make him a perfect fit for this position.”

KUNA Telemundo 15 News is part of the Gulf California Broadcast Company’s newsroom, providing the Coachella Valley with superior coverage of Spanish-speaking breaking news, severe weather, and major national news.

Hernán Quintas

The 6 pm and 11 pm newscasts are the only locally produced, live Spanish-speaking newscasts in the Coachella Valley. Quintas joins weather presenter and producer Mayra Pérez and multimedia journalist Marco Revuelta.

“Hernán is a trusted and familiar face to many of our viewers,” said News Director Rebecca Johnson. “His proven commitment to Coachella Valley is in line with the mission of our entire news operation.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to once again report the news of the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities,” said Hernán Quintas. “It’s truly an honor to be able to represent and be of service to our growing community.”

Quintas reported for Telemundo 15 in previous years.

Prior to returning to KUNA-TV, Hernán served as the communications director and press secretary for U.S. Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. for a period of 8 years. He also spent over five years as a reporter for another television outlet in the Coachella Valley.