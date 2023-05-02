Student Athlete of the Week – Isaias Sanchez

“He started out with me last year and he grew tremendously,” said Miguel Nolasco. “Last year my number one and this year still my number one. He has grown a lot as a team player and helps me out on drills.”

“It’s been great. These two years have been really fun and the coaches are great, teammates are great,” said Isaias Sanchez.

Isaias came into high school playing baseball but once he got a racket in his hands, it was game over. He provided a spark to the Rajahs.

“I wanted to change up to a different sport and in the spring season I joined tennis,” said Sanchez. “It intrigued me and is very fun.”

“What I like about his game is he is very patient and keeps the rally going. He has so much stamina he will run for everything,” said Nolasco. “I even hate playing him.”

“My favorite part is the mind game about it. It’s a whole lot of strategy and thinking. Very skill based,” said Sanchez.

Do you have a favorite shot?

“Forehand. It’s the most fun to hit especially when you hit a hard good one,” said Sanchez.

“He has a lot of pride, even off the court with his grades. His step dad always tells me he is always grinding no matter what,” said Nolasco.

Isaias tells me while he didn’t come into high school playing tennis, he will leave as a tennis fantanic. Keeping the skills and passion for the sport for the rest of his life.