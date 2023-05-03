Extra officers to patrol Desert Hot Springs for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Additional officers were on the lookout today for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists in Desert Hot Springs.

The extra officers will be on patrol from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, according to a statement from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

"The top primary crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence and unsafe lane changes,'' police said. "Speeding is the most common, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state."

Police encourage drivers to check mirrors and blind spots twice for motorcycles, use turn signals when changing lanes, keep a safe distance from motorcycles and allow space between vehicles at an intersection.

Motorcyclists are encouraged to always wear their DOT-compliant helmet and protective gear, consider adding reflective tape to their gear, keep their lights on at all times, signal in advance before changing lanes, watch for turning vehicles and avoid lane-splitting at high speeds in free-flowing traffic, according to police.

Another motorcycle safety enforcement will be held May 8, police said. The enforcement program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.