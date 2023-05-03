Missing Washington man found dead near Joshua Tree

A missing man from Washington was found dead in his motorhome near Joshua Tree, authorities confirmed.

Daniel Lindell, 51, of Chehalis, Washington, was found dead in the Sunfair Dry Lake on April 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept.

Lindell was reported missing by his family on April 17. Family told authorities that they had not had contact with Lindell since April 8 and expressed concern over his health.

Lindell's last known location was the Walmart in Yucca Valley, authorities noted.

"Lindell was travelling in his Dutchman class 'C' motorhome and usually phoned family when he would stop in the town of Yucca Valley for supplies," reads a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept.

Detectives from the Morongo Basin Station contacted Joshua Tree National Park Rangers and Ridgecrest Police Department.

Detectives and Park Rangers searched the surrounding areas frequented by campers in an attempt to locate Lindell. Lindell was reported to also frequent Ridgecrest.

On April 28, deputies searched the Sunfair Dry Lake and spotted a motorhome matching Lindell's. Authorities said Lindell was found dead inside the motorhome.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Division responded to the location.

"Upon investigation, Lindell’s death appeared natural," the Sheriff's Dept. wrote.