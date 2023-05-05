Man hit and killed by car in Palm Springs

A male pedestrian was struck by a car late Thursday night near the intersection of Ramon Rd and Crossley Rd.

Palm Springs Police responded to reports of collision at around 9:45 p.m. They found a man lying in the road, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to PSPD, the driver of the vehicle has been cooperative, and no drugs or alcohol have been determined to be involved.

The man's identity has not been revealed.

