21st annual Spring Joshua Tree Music Festival to get underway next week

The 21st annual spring Joshua Tree Music Festival -- featuring workshops, mindfulness activities and over 30 artists -- will get underway next week at the Joshua Tree Lake Campground.

Music is set to run Thursday, May 18 from 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.; and Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to midnight, festival officials said. Two stages will continuously rotate music throughout the weekend.

May 18's performances will get underway with Kate McCabe, who will be followed by Psycodelics, and DJ Mai Girl. Corinne West will get the music started May 19 and will be followed by performances from Galactic featuring Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph, Sass N Harmony, Mikey Reyes and The Feeling, Sgt. Splendor, Trouble in the Streets, Tamikrest, My Baby, Garza, Q. Varo, and Halute Mess.

The lineup for May 20 will start out with MTN GRL, who will be followed by performances from Frazey Ford, The Last Internationale, Rainbow Girls, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Balkan Bump, Boostive, Father Taj, Giselle Woo and The Night Owls, Cactus Wine Experience, Davis, LMcG, and Ding Dong.

The festival will conclude May 21 starting with music from Lisa Sanders and Brown Sugar, who will be followed by Dub Inc, Leyla McCalla, Adam Freeland, Whiskerman, Stephen Lewis' Big Fun Duo, Megan Slankard, Nigel Roman, and Ding Dong.

The festival will also feature an "Om Zone" for attendees to practice breathing, yoga and movement; a "Sanctuary" to have mindfulness discussions, tell stories and attend daily AA meetings; a queer salon with art, performances, a skills-share, racial justice talk, and resources; and an "Astro Mojo Dojo" with tea ceremonies, a cacao ceremony, and meditation.

In an effort to encourage families to attend the festival with their kids, the venue also offers a "Kidsville," which has rotating interactive activities, special pop-up performances and playshops, festival officials said.

Ticket availability and more information can be found at joshuatreemusicfestival.com.