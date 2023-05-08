The Coachella Valley Firebirds to host viewing parties at Spotlight 29 Casino

Firebirds fans are being invited to cheer on their home team at two watch parties, which are free and open to the public, for Games 1 and 2 of Round 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Fans can come together to watch the Firebirds play against the Calgary Wranglers during Game 1 on Thursday, May 11. and Game 2 on Friday, May 12. at the Spotlight Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino. Doors will open for the event at 5 p.m. on both days.

The viewing parties will offer special offers on food and drinks, Firebirds Playoff merchandise and photo opportunities with Fuego, games, and more for Season Ticket Members.

To watch and read our coverage previewing Round 2 of the Playoffs, click here.

"It's going to be fast, its going to be physical," said right-wing Jeremy McKenna. "Whenever it begins we will be ready and we will have a good game plan and execute the game plan."

