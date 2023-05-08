UConn, NBA great Ray Allen earns his degree after almost 30 years

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

STORRS, Connecticut (WFSB) — Ray Allen left the University of Connecticut after three seasons to pursue a career in the NBA.

After nearly 30 years, 18 of which were spent earning a couple of championships and nearly a dozen All-Star nods in the NBA, the guard returned to Storrs where CBS Sports reported that he earned a Bachelor’s Degree.

Allen participated in the commencement ceremony on the Storrs campus for the Class of 2023.

“I started my college career in Sept. 1993 and due to a few distractions along the way, I have officially completed my degree,” Allen posted to his Instagram account. “I’m so thankful for everyone in my life that encouraged me, and inspired me to continue to pursue my degree. What a lovely day it was!”

Allen left UConn in 1996.

He was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks and played for the Seattle SuperSonics, the Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat. He won NBA championships with the latter two teams.

He was selected as an NBA all-star 10 times.

Allen was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA in Sept. 2018.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.