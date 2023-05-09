Beaumont Walmart evacuated after potential gas leak

The Walmart in the city of Beaumont was evacuated due to a potential gas leak inside the store Tuesday evening.

Cal Fire officials confirmed they were notified of a faint smell of gas inside the store, located at 1540 E 2nd Street, at around 7:30 p.m. The store was evacuated as a precaution.

Two patients were evaluated but declined further medical care, a Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed.

Beaumont police officers assisted with the evacuations of employees and customers inside the store. Authorities ask that everyone avoid the area while first responders attempt to assess the situation.

SoCalGas crews have been notified and are expected to arrive on scene soon to mitigate the issue.

