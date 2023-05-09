Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — International news agency Agence France-Presse says its Ukraine video coordinator has been killed Tuesday during a rocket attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. In a tweet, AFP said other agency journalists were with Arman Soldin at the time of the Grad rocket bombardment. French media outlets reported the attack took place late Tuesday afternoon in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, a town near Bakhmut. Russian forces have been trying to capture the city for months. Soldin was 32 years old and born in Sarajevo, now the capital of Bosnia, according to the French media reports.

