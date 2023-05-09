New Kristin Hannah novel, ‘The Women,’ coming in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — The next novel from million-selling author Kristin Hannah is a war story set in the 1960s. St. Martin’s Press announced Tuesday that Hannah’s “The Women” will be published next winter, Feb. 6. The novel follows the life of young nursing student Frances “Frankie” McGrath, whose traditional upbringing is upended by the Vietnam War, her decision to volunteer and the bitter divisions it creates in the U.S. Hannah’s previous works include such best-sellers as “The Nightingale,” “The Great Alone” and “The Four Winds,” one of the most popular releases in 2021.

