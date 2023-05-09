Teacher’s Appreciation Week: How valley school districts are celebrating as they look to hire more teachers

May marks the beginning of a month of celebration for K-12 staff members across all Coachella Valley school districts. From School Principal's Day to School Nurse Day, the month symbolizes a time of celebration for those who are working to create healthy and safe learning environments for students.

Originally, teachers were given a day of celebration, but now they have a whole appreciation week starting May 8. through May 12.

All valley school districts are celebrating their teachers this week to show their appreciation. Two Bunch Palms Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs, of PSUSD, is hosting a week-long luau themed celebration called, "Mahalo for All You Do".

Teacher's Appreciation Week comes during a valley-wide search for new teachers. At the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, News Channel 3 went in-depth about staffing concerns, specifically for teachers, across all valley districts.

PSUSD, CVUSD and DSUSD still have dozens of job postings as they look for teachers across the country to fill their classrooms.

