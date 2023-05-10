Sensational Saints: Pair of Xavier Prep freshmen having record-breaking seasons
Chloe Elbaz and Ava Otteson are both 9th graders at Xavier Prep and both are having record-breaking seasons in their respective sport.
Sensational Saints— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 11, 2023
Just 9th graders, Chloe Elbaz 🏃🏼♀️and Ava Otteson 🏊🏼♀️are having record-breaking seasons in their respective sports. I had the chance to talk to both tonight in studio. pic.twitter.com/nVU4m0Ibsm
Ava Otteson - Swim
Desert Empire League
- 4 individual records in 50, 100, 200 Freestyle & 100 Butterfly
- 1 relay record in 200 Medley Relay
CIF-SS Finals
- 100 Freestyle 1st
- 200 Freestyle 1st
- 200 Medley Relay 1st
- 400 Free Relay 5th
- Only swimmer in Coachella Valley going to State meet in Clovis, CA
Chloe Elbaz - Track
Desert Empire League
- 1600M – 1st 5:04, new DEL record
- 800M – 1st 2:23, new DEL record
- 300M – 3rd 50.09 – set the DEL record in Prelims with 46.09
State Rank - 9th Graders
- 800M – 8th
- 1600M – 6th
- 300M Hurdles – 5th
Elbaz and Otteson will continue their respective season outside of the valley with upcoming events this month.
Elbaz has the CIF Finals while Otteson has the CIF State Meet.
Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage.