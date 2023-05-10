Skip to Content
Sensational Saints: Pair of Xavier Prep freshmen having record-breaking seasons

Chloe Elbaz and Ava Otteson are both 9th graders at Xavier Prep and both are having record-breaking seasons in their respective sport.

Ava Otteson - Swim

Desert Empire League

  • 4 individual records in 50, 100, 200 Freestyle & 100 Butterfly
  • 1 relay record in 200 Medley Relay

CIF-SS Finals

  • 100 Freestyle 1st
  • 200 Freestyle 1st
  • 200 Medley Relay 1st
  • 400 Free Relay 5th
  • Only swimmer in Coachella Valley going to State meet in Clovis, CA

Chloe Elbaz - Track

Desert Empire League

  • 1600M – 1st 5:04, new DEL record
  • 800M – 1st 2:23, new DEL record
  • 300M – 3rd 50.09 – set the DEL record in Prelims with 46.09

State Rank - 9th Graders

  • 800M – 8th
  • 1600M – 6th
  • 300M Hurdles – 5th

Elbaz and Otteson will continue their respective season outside of the valley with upcoming events this month.

Elbaz has the CIF Finals while Otteson has the CIF State Meet.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage.

