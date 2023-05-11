Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders release of former PM Imran Khan, after his arrest sparks violence
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, two days after his arrest sparked countrywide violence. Supreme Court chief justice Umar Ata Bandial also asked Khan to issue an appeal to his supporters to remain peaceful, as the country faced growing turmoil in its streets.The supporters of Khan were seen dancing near the court building to celebrate his release. After being ousted from power in a no-confidence vote by lawmakers, Khan was faced with multiple corruption charges in Pakistani courts.