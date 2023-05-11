Trump appealing $5 million judgment in E. Jean Carroll civil suit

Originally Published: 11 MAY 23 16:44 ET

Updated: 11 MAY 23 16:50 ET

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump is appealing the $5 million judgment awarded by the Manhattan federal jury that found he sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.

The appeal was filed soon after Judge Lewis Kaplan entered a judgment in the case.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

