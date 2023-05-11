Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 2:00 PM

Trump appealing $5 million judgment in E. Jean Carroll civil suit

Cropped CNN / YouTube / CC BY-SA 2.0

Originally Published: 11 MAY 23 16:44 ET
Updated: 11 MAY 23 16:50 ET
By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump is appealing the $5 million judgment awarded by the Manhattan federal jury that found he sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.

The appeal was filed soon after Judge Lewis Kaplan entered a judgment in the case.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content