Trump appealing $5 million judgment in E. Jean Carroll civil suit
Originally Published: 11 MAY 23 16:44 ET
Updated: 11 MAY 23 16:50 ET
By Kara Scannell, CNN
(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump is appealing the $5 million judgment awarded by the Manhattan federal jury that found he sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.
The appeal was filed soon after Judge Lewis Kaplan entered a judgment in the case.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.