Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:10 PM

Woman killed in Thermal traffic collision identified

MGN

Authorities today identified a 20-year-old woman who was killed in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Thermal.   

Fire crews responded at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 67000 block of Harrison Street in Thermal to a report of a traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said that one of the vehicles sustained major damage.   

A "patient perished at the scene prior to arrival of first responders," fire officials said in a statement.

She was identified by the Riverside County coroner's office as Karla Juarez-Florez of Thermal.

Another person was taken to a trauma center and a third person involved refused care, according to a spokesperson with the fire department. The cause of the collision remained under investigation.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content