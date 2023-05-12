Desert Hot Springs to host ‘Friday Nights On Pierson’

The city of Desert Hot Springs will begin its inaugural "Friday Nights on Pierson" events tonight, featuring Coachella Valley-area food trucks.

The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at the Downtown Arts and Culture District, 11940 Palm Drive, according to the city. The series will continue each Friday until June 9.

"Bring your friends to check out pop-up produce stand Farmer in the Dale, and shop for locally grown fruits and veggies, plus, take in Desert Hot Springs Downtown Arts and Culture District's newest multistory mural by globally recognized artist TRAV,'' city officials said in a statement.

The mural features patterns, compositions, and imagery to match the history of Desert Hot Springs, according to city officials, who said the project was funded by the city's Arts in Public Places Funds in an effort to improve the area for spectators through exterior painting, lighting, and landscaping.

Friday nights at the intersection of Palm Drive and Pierson Boulevard will also feature a host of Coachella Valley food trucks, including Barely Cooks, Krazy Daisy, Comfort Inn, Mariscos El Berrinche, Birria Don Emma, Uncle D's Smokehouse, Papa Heads and The Kids Business.

City officials said the family-friendly event will celebrate more than two dozen of the city's new and established stores and galleries.