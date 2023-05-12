Skip to Content
By
today at 12:58 PM
Published 12:55 PM

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy suffers serious injuries in San Jacinto crash

KABC

A Riverside County sheriff's patrol deputy was seriously injured today in a collision in San Jacinto that also injured a civilian motorist, as well as a deputy who attempted to pull his fellow lawman to safety.

The crash happened about 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and State Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Jason Montez said that the deputy, identified only as a 26-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Esplanade in his marked sheriff's SUV and entered the intersection at the same time as a Nissan Maxima going north on State.

 "The two vehicles crashed in the intersection, which is controlled by traffic lights," Montez said. "After the collision, the sheriff's patrol vehicle crashed into a light pole."

The SUV was hit on the driver's side.  

Montez did not specify which motorist was at fault, a determination that is expected to be made in the course of the CHP's investigation.

The deputy suffered "substantial injuries" and was taken to a regional trauma center in critical condition, according to Bianco.   

He said that another patrolman who reached the location prior to firefighters arriving attempted to "extract" the injured deputy and suffered a knee injury as a result. That deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been sent him to recover, the sheriff said.

"The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for moderate injuries," Bianco said.   

According to Montez, the 54-year-old woman at the wheel of the Nissan, identified only as a Hemet resident, suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

The CHP's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is conducting the crash investigation. Under a long-standing sheriff's department policy, the CHP is tasked with handling independent evaluations whenever sheriff's vehicles are involved in wrecks.

City News Service

