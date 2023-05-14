Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy dies from injuries sustained in crash

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Brett Harris has died from injuries sustained in a traffic collision, the agency announced on Sunday.

"With immense sadness and a heavy heart, I must report that the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office has lost another deputy in a line of duty death," Sheriff Chad Bianco wrote in a public message.

Deputy Harris, 26, suffered major injuries, including a catastrophic brain injury, in a crash on Friday, May 12 in San Jacinto, Bianco said.

According to Officer Jason Montez of the California Highway Patrol, the deputy was traveling westbound in his marked sheriff's SUV and entered the intersection at the same time as a Nissan Maxima going north.

"The two vehicles crashed in the intersection, which is controlled by traffic lights," Montez said. "After the collision, the sheriff's patrol vehicle crashed into a light pole."

The SUV was hit on the driver's side.

Bianco said another patrolman, who reached the location prior to firefighters, attempted to "extract" the injured deputy and suffered a knee injury as a result. That deputy was also taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been sent home to recover.

According to Montez, the 54-year-old woman at the wheel of the Nissan, identified only as a Hemet resident, suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

Montez did not specify which motorist was at fault, a determination that is expected to be made in the course of the CHP's investigation, which remains ongoing. The CHP's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is conducting the crash investigation. Under a long-standing sheriff's department policy, the CHP is tasked with handling independent evaluations whenever sheriff's vehicles are involved in wrecks.

Deputy Harris was assigned to the Hemet's Sheriff's Station. He is survived his wife, mother and father, twin sister, and brother.

Sheriff Bianco said Deputy Harris' organs will be donated, as per his wishes.

"The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and prayers during this difficult time," Bianco wrote.

Funeral arrangements will be announced when available, Bianco said. A procession in honor of Deputy Harris was pending due to the organ donation process, according to the RCSD.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.