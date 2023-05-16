Cathedral City moves forward with 5-Year Strategic Plan

Cathedral City representatives say they are moving forward with a 5-year Strategic Plan which was approved in April by the city council.

The plan is complete with input from Cathedral City residents, who responded to surveys about what they want to see accomplished by 2028.

"The fact that [residents] knew that we had a strategic plan, and that is the fact that we have a tactical way of addressing growth as we go forward," said Mayor Rita Lamb.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

One of the ways the city plans to grow is by moving forward with projects like the Dream Homes Park which the city says will be completed by 2025.

The plans for the project includes the following:

CV Link Connection

Drought-Tolerant Landscaping

Shaded Outdoor Fitness Areas

Children's Play Areas

Movement on the Cathedral Cove Center Project remains high on the list of the city's priorities as well.

“That’s already in the development stages, the final plan. We have some other property on the west side of that and we want to develop that into a destination for residents and our visitors,” said Mayor Rita Lamb.

Plans for the future commercial development, which were approved in April, include restaurants, retail, a fueling station and multi-family homes.

INFRASTRUCTURE AND PARKS

The city is also working towards finishing the following infrastructure projects:

Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge

Ramon Road Bridge Widening Project

Improving the following Cathedral City parks is also apart of the plan:

Panorama Park

Century Park

Downtown Dog Park

SAFETY

In 2022, Cathedral City was named one of California's top 50 safest cities according to the FBI's Safewise report.

Still, safety was top of mind for many residents who contributed to the 5-year plan.

For this reason, the city says they will work to implement the following safety goals:

Implement a firearm discharge ordinance.

Increase community engagement from police, fire and code compliance.

Fill Ambulance Operator position for the city's third ambulance.

Implement a pro-active police procedures to reach out to youth and families.

Implement more public safety technology.

The Cathedral City Police Department says they will continue to provide resources to the homeless population with their Homeless Liaison Team.

“We added a mental health technician that works for the County of Riverside, but is assigned to our police department. So our two officers and the mental health technician have the opportunity to provide significant resources that the police department alone cannot do," said Chief George Crump, Cathedral City Police.

Chief Crump says that by partnering with Riverside County, the department can continue to work towards providing resources like temporary housing, mental health resources and assistance with filling out important paperwork.