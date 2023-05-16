Local Rep. Ken Calvert discusses his concerns with the border after end of Title 42

Questions continue to swirl over the future of our country's policies at the southern border following the end of Title 42.

While those on the ground report the expected surge of arriving immigrants did not materialize, authorities are reporting they are still processing thousands of asylum claims a day.

Border patrol officials are now reporting that an Afghan national, who was on the terror watchlist, was attempting to sneak into the country by disguising himself as an asylum seeker. The FBI refused to confirm the arrest, but San Diego's County supervisor and a California state representative both reported that the arrest took place.

Border officials are also grappling with accusations of inhumane conditions.

The san Diego area aid group "Southern Border Communities Coalition" is alleging that Border Patrol did not follow regulations requiring them to provide immigrants three meals a day and access to water and a toilet.

The advocacy organization alleges that immigrants were only given one granola bar a day and their only access to a bathroom was one porta-potty that was being used by hundreds per day.

The controversy emerges as some immigrants report their asylum claims will not be heard for years.

With thousands of asylum claims still needing to be processed, some immigrants report they will not be able to plead their case to an immigration judge until 2026 at the earliest.

For a closer look at the impact here in Riverside County, News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with valley Congressman Ken Calvert, who says that lawmakers need to take better control of the border immediately.

Calvert says he's concerned that terrorists and fentanyl are coming across the border. That's in addition to what he calls thousands of migrants who continue to be dropped off in Riverside County.

Riverside County says that they are seeing between 100 and 200 migrants each day.

Calvert voted last week to impose new restrictions on asylum seekers that would create a hardline counter to President Joe Biden's policies.

Peter Daut specifically asked him about that bill and why he strongly disagrees with Democratic Valley Congressman Raul Ruiz who says the bill is dehumanizing and would deport children.

"No country has treated migrants more fairly than the United States. It's not a matter of how we treat people, it's a matter of having borders that we enforce. No country can have a country without enforcing the borders that it has," Calvert said.

Calvert also said, "There are hundreds of millions of people who would love to come to the United States. We just can't afford to have everyone come here and many of the people who are asking for asylum are really looking for a better life. I don't blame them. Everyone would like to come here. I blame ourselves for not controlling the border and having a border policy that works."

The bill has virtually no chance of becoming law, since Democrats have a narrow hold on the Senate and Biden has already promised he would veto it.

You can watch the full in-depth interview at the top of the article.