Waitlist now open for Monarch Apartments in Palm Springs

The waitlist is now open for the Monarch Apartments, an affordable housing development in Palm Springs.

To join the waitlist, visit: https://www.chochousing.org/communities-monarch-apartment-homes

The Monarch Apartment Homes is a proposed 60-unit affordable housing development located at the Southeast corner of N. Indian Canyon and San Rafael Drive.

The Community Housing Opportunities Corporation apartment with the city of Palm Springs to develop the land with rental apartments consisting of one, two, and three-bedroom units.

The project is designed in a contemporary Mid-Century Modern architectural style incorporating sustainable building materials and components to complement the adjacent, historic Wexler Steel Homes and surrounding community neighborhoods.

The elevations and renderings depict the architectural style and finishes for the various residential buildings and a community building.

The site plan and landscape accentuate the Monarch Butterfly and natural desert plants for this oasis in the desert.

The project is being funded in large part by low-income tax credit financing awarded by the state of California. Units from one to three bedrooms are available for households earning 30% to 60% of the area median income (AMI), which ranges depending on the number of people.

This project is seen as a significant step in addressing the affordable housing crisis in California. Officials said the Monarch Apartment Homes project will go a long way toward providing much-needed relief to those who have been struggling to find affordable housing in Palm Springs.

Construction began in 2021 and as of April 2023, it is 50% complete. It is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

