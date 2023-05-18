Walmart boosts outlook after a strong first quarter and rising online sales
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart reported a strong first quarter and boosted its outlook for the year as the nation’s largest retailer continues to draw budget conscious consumers in a challenging economic environment. Shares rose 1.5% in premarket trading Thursday. Walmart’s financial performance hints at a U.S. consumer that has remained resilient in the face of stubbornly high inflation and tightening credit, though evidence of a pullback in spending has begun to emerge for a number of retailers, particularly for non-essential goods.