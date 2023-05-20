G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan’s status, fair trade rules

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven wealthy democracies have urged China to push Russia to end its war on Ukraine. In its joint statement, the G7 says it does not want to harm China and wants “constructive and stable relations.” It says the members are “seriously concerned” about the situation in the East and South China aeas and opposes any attempts to use force or coercion in disputes or toward Taiwan. They united in voicing concerns about human rights in China, including in Tibet, in Hong Kong and in the far western region of Xinjiang. But they emphasized the need to cooperate with China on global issues such as climate change, global economic stability and debt.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.