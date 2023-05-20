Park rangers search for fallen climber at Alaska’s Denali National Park

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) — National Park Service rangers are searching for a climber who fell from a three-mile (five-kilometer) high ridge at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, officials announced Saturday. The climber’s partner told rangers early Saturday morning the fall occurred Friday night while they were on a route known as the West Buttress to Peters Glacier, the agency said. Rangers began an aerial and ground search for the climber, but cloudy weather conditions prevented a helicopter from accessing the climber’s location, officials said. The incident comes just over a week after two climbers who went missing at the park were presumed dead.

