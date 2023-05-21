In Cannes, Scorsese and DiCaprio turn spotlight toward Osage Nation

CANNES, France (AP) — It was well into the process of making “Killers of the Flower Moon” that Martin Scorsese realized it wasn’t a detective story. Scorsese, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and screenwriter Eric Roth had many potential avenues in adapting David Grann’s expansive nonfiction history, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” The film that Scorsese and company premiered Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival, however, wasn’t like the one they initially set out to make. The filmmakers said the shift was largely driven from collaboration with the Osage Nation. Scorsese says the movie became not a whodunit but “a who-didn’t-do-it.”

