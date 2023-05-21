Joshua Tree Music Festival creates safe community spaces for attendees

The 'Joshua Tree Music Festival' is coming to a close in the high desert on Sunday.

The four day festival has been hosting music and art lovers since 2003, and makes an effort to create safe spaces for different community groups.

"Coming in here the first thing you see is 'Welcome you belong here' in the rainbow and that is the atmosphere that we want to promote," says music festival attendee Elsa Greno.

Each year the festival works to create different sites to help people find community and resources.

This year the festival added a 'Sober Friendly Lounge Space' along with a 'Queer Salon.'

T Hammidi, the creator of the 'Queer Salon' says the hub is aimed at creating a safe space and offering education.

"We hang out and find out that it's a parent of a child that just came out, and we start talking about what's going on and their different ideas. So I really feel like the family support stuff is starting to come together," says Hammidi.

Throughout the weekend attendees were able to attend different sessions throughout the festival grounds.

"We've got a grief support group this afternoon. Those sound like heavy things, but it's all part of LGBTQ culture, to acknowledge our feelings," says Hammidi.

Another site that makes the Joshua Tree Music Festival different from others is their 'Kidsville.'

"It's been pretty amazing, to see such a kid friendly festival," says attendee, Ali Momeni.

Some parents are bringing their children to a festival for the very first time, and have found this one to be a success.

"Us as festival goers, we go for the music, we go to connect with new people. We do that through talking. And the kids are doing that all the time through play. And it's been really magical to just watch them find other kids like them," says attendee, Aparna Wilder.

In total about 3 thousand people attended the Joshua Tree Music Festival over the weekend.