Greece’s center-right in landslide election victory, but will need new vote to form government

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Despite inflicting the most crushing defeat in half a century on the opposition, Greece’s center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says he will seek a second election within weeks, as he lacks the majority in Parliament to govern alone. Mitsotakis was handed the mandate to form a government Monday, but said he would return it as there was no prospect of success. With 99.55% of the votes counted, Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party won 40.79% — twice the left-wing main opposition Syriza’s share. But the electoral system left ND short of a governing majority. The next elections, expected in late June or early July, will grant the first party a bonus of up to 50 seats.

