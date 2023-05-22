La Quinta seeks community input on Fritz Burn Park improvement project

The city of La Quinta is inviting community members to provide feedback on their proposed master plan draft for Fritz Burn Park on Monday.

La Quinta residents can attend the city's community outreach meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Fritz Burn Park to provide feedback and their input on the project.

The city of La Quinta is welcoming residents to fill out their survey if they are not able to attend the meeting in person.

