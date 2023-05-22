Melanoma Survivor, Brett Shoopman shares his story during Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness month

May is recognized as Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month by the American Association for Cancer Research and the Skin Cancer Foundation.

As the Summer approaches and we start to face the dangerous desert heat, valley residents are more prone to harmful sun exposure.

The CDC reports that skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. with several types, including the deadliest, Melanoma.

We had the chance to speak to Melanoma survivor, Brett Shoopman about his experience battling the disease.

"I thought to myself, 'How can I be born in Palm Springs the sun capitol of the world and I don't even know what a melanoma looks like, that's not right!'" says Shoopman.

Brett Shoopman was born and raised in the Coachella Valley, back in 2012 he spotted an unusual mark on his stomach.

"It was like a normal little mole, but then I did watch it grow foolishly because I had no idea was skin cancer," adds Shoopman.

By the time he visited his dermatologist it was almost too late.

"I had level four stage four malignant Melanoma very deep, 2.83 millimeters in depth above a major organ, my liver," says Shoopman.

Dr. Timothy Jochen, a board certified dermatologist says skin cancer can range from mild conditions to deadly.

"If something is new and it doesn't go away within a month or two, you'll probably want to get that spot checked out," says Dr. Jochen.

He says red bumps or a scaly spot may be warning signs for skin cancer.

Melanoma on the other hand, the deadliest of skin cancers according to the CDC, has other warning signs.

Dr. Jochen shared the ABC's of detection.

"'A' would be 'Asymmetry.' It's not symmetrical, so it's a little bit irregular. 'B' is 'Border Irregularity.' So it's not as smooth around border. 'C' is for 'Color', variability or black spots are bad. 'D' is 'Diameter' greater than six millimeters, which is about the size of a pencil eraser. And 'E' is any spot that's 'Evolving' or changing, you want to have that evaluated," says Dr. Jochen.

He adds that catching skin cancer early on makes it easier to treat.

Avoiding the sun and using proper protection can also help with prevention.

"If you get five sunburns in your life, it doubles your risk of getting skin cancer," says Dr. Jochen.

Shoopman now lives cancer free, and is dedicated to raising awareness with his annual skin cancer golf tournament, 'The Shoopy Scramble.'

“Know your body, know what you're looking at. Don't assume that it's not dangerous because Melanoma can creep up on you," says Shoopman.

You can find more details on Shoopman's next skin cancer golf tournament here.

Some safety tips to protect yourself from harmful UV rays include: