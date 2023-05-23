Child stabbed by 5-year-old cousin in Beaumont while playing with kitchen knives

A minor was hospitalized after being stabbed by his five-year-old cousin while playing "sword fights" with a kitchen knife in Beaumont, police announced on Tuesday.

Beaumont Police said they were notified of the stabbing when the hospital called it in Sunday at around 2:15 p.m. The victim was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not disclose the age of the victim.

Officers spoke with the father and the victim. Police were able to determine that the minor was stabbed once in the stomach by the five-year-old while playing with kitchen knives.

Police said the father is expected to be charged with child endangerment. Those charges are pending with the Riverside County District Attorney's office.