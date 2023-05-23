Palm Springs luxury jewelry executive murder case heads to trial, husband speaks out

The high-profile murder of a luxury jewelry executive who was killed at the outlets in Cabazon is set to proceed to trial.

Police said 66-year-old Michael Moser was shot and killed last March at the Desert Hills Premium Outlet stores in Cabazon. Moser had a prominent role in the luxury industry and retired as the vice president of jeweler Harry Winston after nearly a decade.

The twin 20-year-old suspects and their 19-year-old alleged accomplice accused in the robbery turned murder appeared in court Tuesday in Banning. Their trial is expected to commence on June 9.

Elijah Burt faces a first-degree murder charge, while his twin brother Emmanuel is charged with robbery. The third co-defendant, Reginald Trice, is charged with murder. All three pleaded not guilty last year.

Michael Rudder, Moser's husband, said he remains largely in the dark regarding the specifics of the incident that claimed his husband's life.

"I've got great confidence that the story will come out in front of the jury, and justice will be done," Rudder said.

On the day of the killing, Moser had called Rudder around 5:30 p.m., and planned to stop in Cabazon, charge his car, grab a Starbucks, and return home. However, an hour and a half later, Moser stopped responding to calls.

"I just knew something was wrong," Rudder said.

According to court documents obtained by News Channel 3, the suspects followed Moser on foot from outside the outlets in Cabazon into a public restroom, where he was held up at gunpoint during an attempted robbery.

As the case progresses to trial, Rudder said his late husband was never afforded the chance to defend himself, unlike the suspects.

"They're fighting for their life, and their lawyers are there to help them," he said. "That's an opportunity Michael will never have because of them."