Congrats Grads! College of the Desert welcomes Class of 2023 at Acrisure Arena

Dressed in their caps and gowns, around 1,000 College of the Desert students officially became graduates during its Commencement ceremony on Wednesday.

It was a first for Acrisure Arena and COD to hold this ceremony at the venue.

More than 900 diplomas and certificates were given to students representing 28 countries.

Thousands of family members and friends were in the stands cheering on the new grads.

