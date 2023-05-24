Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:40 PM
Published 6:38 PM

Congrats Grads! College of the Desert welcomes Class of 2023 at Acrisure Arena

KESQ

Dressed in their caps and gowns, around 1,000 College of the Desert students officially became graduates during its Commencement ceremony on Wednesday.

It was a first for Acrisure Arena and COD to hold this ceremony at the venue.

More than 900 diplomas and certificates were given to students representing 28 countries.

Thousands of family members and friends were in the stands cheering on the new grads.

Tune in at 10pm and 11pm to hear from graduates on this very special day!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Lomibao

Samantha joined KESQ News Channel 3 in May 2021. Learn more about Samantha here here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content