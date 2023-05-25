Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles

ATLANTA (AP) — Hyundai and LG Energy Systems say they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant in Georgia. The factory would be on the site of the new electric vehicle assembly plant that Hyundai Motor Group is building near Savannah. The companies will split the investment, starting production as early as late 2025. The companies didn’t say how many people would work at the plant. Hyundai says it wants to “further accelerate its electrification efforts in North America.” It’s the second huge electric battery plant that Hyundai is partnering to build in Georgia.

