Yankees prospect Randy Vásquez to debut Friday vs Padres

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Randy Vásquez will be called up to the New York Yankees to make his major league debut in Friday night’s series opener against the San Diego Padres.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 24-year-old right-hander will be used either as an opener or in relief. New York is short on starting pitching while Domingo Germán serves a 10-game suspension through Saturday for violating baseball’s prohibition of foreign substances on the mound.

“He did some good things in spring training — good arm, good stuff, he’s been pitching pretty well,” Boone said of Vásquez. “He’s the next guy up right now with an opportunity.”

Vásquez was 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA in three spring training appearances for the Yankees, striking out seven and walking four in seven innings. He is 1-5 with a 4.85 ERA at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but has a 2.14 ERA in his last four starts, striking out 22 and walking seven in 21 innings.

Luis Severino will start Saturday against the Padres on five days’ rest after pitching 4 2/3 innings in his season debut at Cincinnati. Severino had been sidelined since spring training with a strained lat muscle.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will start on regular four days’ rest on Sunday in the series finale against the Padres. Germán will return to the mound Monday when the Yankees start a trip at Seattle.

