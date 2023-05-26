Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:12 AM
Published 5:55 AM

Indian Canyon Drive closed due to sand and low visibility

Indian Canyon Drive was closed to all traffic through the Whitewater Wash early Friday morning due to blowing sand and low visibility.

Palm Springs Police issued a statement saying, "Indian Canyon Drive is closed through the wash area (Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Ave) due to poor visibility from blowing sand."

The normally busy roadway connects the city of Palm Springs to Interstate 10.

Alternate detours include Gene Autry Trail, Vista Chino Road, Highway 111, Dinah Shore Drive, and Ramon Road.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 on-air for the latest updates in your Time Saver Traffic Updates at 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. every weekday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content