Memorial Day events across the Coachella Valley

There will be several Memorial Day events here in the Coachella Valley honoring the sacrifice of the brave men and women who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Palm Springs Air Museum Memorial Day Air Fair & Flower Drop Flight exhibitions will be starting at 10 AM, the flower drop is at 1 PM

the day includes music, food vendors, kids’ activities, and airplanes taking off and landing on the tarmac.

The flower drop honors and memorializes all veterans who lost their lives defending the US. The white carnations are in honor of those who fought in WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam. The red carnations are in honor of those who died in more recent conflicts including the Persian Gulf, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. Along with the carnations, a dozen roses will be added in honor of local Gold Star Families – those local families who lost loved ones while serving our country.



City of Indian Wells Annual Memorial Day Ceremony 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, Celebrity Ballroom, 2nd floor

Participants to include: Indian Wells Mayor Donna Griffith; Keynote speaker Retired Gunnery Sgt. Talon J. Burgess, musical entertainment, and invocation and benediction. Indian Wells residents and the general public are invited to attend this free patriotic event. No reservations are needed.



Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District celebrate our local fallen heroes at its annual Memorial Day ceremony Activities start at 6 a.m. at the Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District, Veterans Memorial in Coachella. The main ceremony is at 9 a.m.

The event will feature a flyover by a historic Douglas C-47 Skytrain military transport aircraft,

Ceremonies will include the presentation of wreaths and a reverential salute, known as a rifle volley, carried out by the Post 739 Honor Guard, and a Pass and Review by the distinguished American Legion Riders.



City of Desert Hot Springs Memorial Day Event 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at Veterans Park

The ceremony at Veterans Park will include a patriotic flyover courtesy of the Palm Springs Air Museum, songs, and music to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country

The Memorial Day ceremony will also feature: • Bagpiper Joel M. Daniel GySgt, USMC (Ret.) • Presentation of colors by Desert Hot Springs High School’s Junior ROTC • An opening address from Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas • Desert Hot Springs High School Marine Instructor and USMC (Ret.) 1stSgt Nichelle Webb • A moment of silence for Judy Shea, * founder of Shea’s Center • Solo performances by soulful singer Zynisha Clary



Veterans for Peace Memorial Day Awards Luncheon Noon to 2:00 PM at Cimarron Golf Resort in Cathedral City



If you know of any additional Memorial Day events in or around the Coachella Valley, email a flyer and/or information on the event to SHARE@KESQ.com