Egypt unveils recently discovered ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian antiquities authorities have unveiled ancient workshops and tombs they say were discovered recently at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo. The spaces were found in the sprawling necropolis of Saqqara, which is a part of Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The workshops had been used to mummify humans and sacred animals. The tombs, meanwhile, were for a top official and a priest from ancient Egypt. In recent years, Egypt’s government has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats. It hopes that such discoveries will help attract more tourists to the country.

