Memorial Weekend travel helps local businesses

While travel is underway across the U.S. for Memorial Day Weekend, visitors are also flocking to the Coachella Valley for the holiday.

Local businesses are seeing the impact. Restaurants and coffeeshops we spoke to say the holiday crowd helps their business before we head into the hotter Summer months.

The owner of IW Chai in Palm Desert says the overflow of parking from surrounding hotels is visible from his coffeeshop.

"Especially going into the Summer right now, it’s a nice little shot in the arm. Nice little pick me up for the Summer, one last big weekend before the Summer starts, last Summer was good, but things slow down a little bit during the Summer. It’s a great weekend," says IW Chai owner, Michael Mirante.

Restaurants are expecting to see larger crowds up until Monday.

Again with holiday travel expected all throughout the weekend, remember to drive safely throughout the valley!