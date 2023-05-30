Dinosaur exhibition temporarily closes in Atlanta after intruders cause expensive damage

ATLANTA (AP) — A dinosaur exhibition linked to the Jurassic Park movie franchise has temporarily closed its Atlanta location. Police say people broke in and caused more than $250,000 in damage. Atlanta police say they responded Monday to a burglary call at the exhibition, which had just opened Friday. Surveillance footage shows one person sitting atop of one of the animatronic dinosaurs while ripping off the skin covering. Atlanta police later identified and arrested 19-year-old Acauan Carvalho Van Deusen, charging him with second-degree burglary. None of the other suspects have been publicly identified. Organizers hope to reopen June 7 and are offering to rebook tickets.

