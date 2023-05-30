What’s new in robots? An AI-powered humanoid machine that writes poems

LONDON (AP) — Robots are on display at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation in London, where visitors can get a glimpse of the future. The event this week is sort of the Olympics of the robot world. Student teams compete in a host of challenges like robot cooking and autonomous driving contests, academics present their research and startups show off their latest technology. Packs of robotic dogs swarmed the exhibition floor Tuesday. Visitors used virtual reality headsets and joysticks to move the arms of android sentries on wheels. Organizers say new artificial intelligence systems are part of the buzz at this year’s show.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.